Little Dish Variety Kids Meal 3 X 200G

Product Description
- Cottage Pie Chicken Pie Spaghetti & Meatballs
- At Little Dish we make real food kids love, using wholesome, nutritious ingredients and cooked as you would at home.
- We make our meatballs with British beef mince, and serve them with a tomato and veg sauce and short spaghetti.
- We make our chicken pie with British chicken and veg in a herby cheese sauce, and top it with potato and veg mash.
- We make our cottage pie with British beef mince and lentils in a tomato and veg sauce, and top it with potato and veg mash.
- 1 or more of 5 a day
- Low in salt
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Refer to individual packs for use-by dates. Please keep in the fridge. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Meals can be microwaved in 1 minute 40 seconds, and oven-cooked in 30 minutes or less. Refer to individual packs for full instructions.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
3 x 200g ℮
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
- British Chicken & Veg Pie
- British Beef + Veg Cottage Pie
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Carrot (15%), British Beef (12%), Beef Stock*, Onion (7%), Lentils (5%), Swede, Tomato (2.5%), Sweet Potato, Mushroom (2%), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Herbs, Spices, *Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Concentrated Vegetable Juices (Onion, Tomato), Corn Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|200g pack
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|381/91
|761/182
|Fat
|3.7g
|7.4g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|19.2g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.9g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.11g
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
- British Chicken & Veg Pie
- British Beef + Veg Cottage Pie
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Whole Milk, Cooked British Chicken (12%), Carrot (10%), Onion, Swede, Water, Sweet Potato (3%), Butternut Squash, Double Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (1%), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Lemon Zest, Thyme, Spices
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|200g pack
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|376/90
|753/180
|Fat
|3.3g
|6.6g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|17.8g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Protein
|5.5g
|11.0g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.12g
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
- British Chicken & Veg Pie
- British Beef + Veg Cottage Pie
Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock*, Cooked Spaghetti (22%)**, Tomato (18%), British Beef Meatballs (14%)***, Onion (4.5%), Carrot (4.5%), Leek (4%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Spices, *Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Concentrated Vegetable Juices (Onion, Tomato), Corn Starch, Salt, **Cooked Spaghetti contains: Durum Wheat, Water, ***British Beef Meatballs contain: Beef (82%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Onion Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|200g pack
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|395/94
|790/188
|Fat
|3.1g
|6.1g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|22.9g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.24g
