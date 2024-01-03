We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortment
image 1 of Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortmentimage 2 of Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortmentimage 3 of Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortmentimage 4 of Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortmentimage 5 of Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortment

Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

SYLVANIAN FAMILY Rabbit and Furniture A/Ment
The Sunny Rabbit Girl's Bath Time Set features Sunny Rabbit girl Jessica, with a bathtub, shower, and toilet.The Sunny Rabbit Baby's Bunk Bed Set features Sunny Rabbit baby Wesley and Bubblebrook Elephant baby Hilton, along with a baby bunk bed.The Sunny Rabbit Mother's Refrigerator Set contains Sunny Rabbit mother Rooney, along with a fridge and seven items to go inside (water, ice cream, butter, eggs, ice tray, shelf board).The Sunny Rabbit Father's Wash & Clean Set features Sunny Rabbit father Edy, plus a washing machine, vacuum cleaner, and towel.The figures' arms, legs and heads can be moved to put them in different poses. The fabric clothing can be removed to change their outfits. Also includes figures and accessories and can be played with on its own!Combine with other houses and furniture (sold separately) for even more fun imaginative playtime!Contents: Sunny Rabbit mother, Fridge, Water Bottle, Ice Cream, Butter, Eggs, Ice Cube Tray, Shelf Board, Sunny Rabbit father, Washing Machine, Vacuum Cleaner, Towel, Sunny Rabbit girl, Bath, Shower, Toilet, Sunny Rabbit baby, Bubblebrook Elephant baby, Baby Bunk Bed
Since it launched in 1985, Sylvanian Families has been beloved by generations of children and adults worldwide. The collectible range encourages imaginative play with its miniature animal characters and highly detailed, dollhouse playsets. Children can enjoy a variety of play aspects, such as decorating the homes, changing characters’ outfits and connecting buildings to ‘grow’ their village. The brand is based around the three concepts of nature, family and love; the families, buildings, furniture and accessories together create an imaginary world that children can build and explore, whilst simultaneously developing social and fine motor skills.
The figures' arms, legs and heads can be moved to put them in different poses. The fabric clothing can be removed to change their outfits.This set includes five figures, and accessories, and can be played with on its own.Stimulates imaginative role-play for children.Sylvanian Families' miniature dollhouses, playsets and figures are timeless and classic high-quality toys.Suitable for ages three years and above.

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here