Sylvanian Family Rabbit And Furniture Assortment

SYLVANIAN FAMILY Rabbit and Furniture A/Ment

The Sunny Rabbit Girl's Bath Time Set features Sunny Rabbit girl Jessica, with a bathtub, shower, and toilet. The Sunny Rabbit Baby's Bunk Bed Set features Sunny Rabbit baby Wesley and Bubblebrook Elephant baby Hilton, along with a baby bunk bed. The Sunny Rabbit Mother's Refrigerator Set contains Sunny Rabbit mother Rooney, along with a fridge and seven items to go inside (water, ice cream, butter, eggs, ice tray, shelf board). The Sunny Rabbit Father's Wash & Clean Set features Sunny Rabbit father Edy, plus a washing machine, vacuum cleaner, and towel. The figures' arms, legs and heads can be moved to put them in different poses. The fabric clothing can be removed to change their outfits. Also includes figures and accessories and can be played with on its own! Combine with other houses and furniture (sold separately) for even more fun imaginative playtime! Contents: Sunny Rabbit mother, Fridge, Water Bottle, Ice Cream, Butter, Eggs, Ice Cube Tray, Shelf Board, Sunny Rabbit father, Washing Machine, Vacuum Cleaner, Towel, Sunny Rabbit girl, Bath, Shower, Toilet, Sunny Rabbit baby, Bubblebrook Elephant baby, Baby Bunk Bed

Since it launched in 1985, Sylvanian Families has been beloved by generations of children and adults worldwide. The collectible range encourages imaginative play with its miniature animal characters and highly detailed, dollhouse playsets. Children can enjoy a variety of play aspects, such as decorating the homes, changing characters’ outfits and connecting buildings to ‘grow’ their village. The brand is based around the three concepts of nature, family and love; the families, buildings, furniture and accessories together create an imaginary world that children can build and explore, whilst simultaneously developing social and fine motor skills.

The figures' arms, legs and heads can be moved to put them in different poses. The fabric clothing can be removed to change their outfits. This set includes five figures, and accessories, and can be played with on its own. Stimulates imaginative role-play for children. Sylvanian Families' miniature dollhouses, playsets and figures are timeless and classic high-quality toys. Suitable for ages three years and above.

Lower age limit

3 Years