We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Smorgasbord Original Swedish Snack Balls 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Smorgasbord Original Swedish Snack Balls 80G
£1.60
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Smorgasbord Original Swedish Snack Balls 80G
  • "Made in Sweden to a traditional recipe for a true taste of Scandinavia”
  • "I love Scandinavian food and these delicious meatballs are a local favourite.
  • Made in Sweden to a traditional recipe combination of pork and beef, these mini-meatballs make a tasty snack straight from the bag. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!"
  • Chris Monks
  • The film is recycled as plastic packaging
  • Gluten Free
  • Ready to Eat
  • 10g of Protein Per Bag
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Meat 60% (Pork 47%, Beef 13%), Onion, Potato, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Salt, Potato Fibres, Sugar, Dextrose, Beef Stock, Natural Aroma, Spice Extract

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening, eat within 3 days and by the use by date. Do not exceed use by date.Freezing instructions: freeze on day of purchase. Use within 3 months of freezing. Defrost thoroughly in the refrigerator before use. Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Meat origin: EU. Produced in Sweden

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Smörgåsbord Food Ltd,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Launceston,
  • PL15 0BS.

Return to

  • Smörgåsbord Food Ltd,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Launceston,
  • PL15 0BS.
  • www.smorgasbordfood.com

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy kJ1000
Energy kcal265
Fat 18.0g
of which saturates 6.4g
Carbohydrate 11.0g
of which sugars 1.0g
Protein 12.0g
Salt 1.5g
View all Meat Snacking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here