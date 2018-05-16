New
Smorgasbord Original Swedish Snack Balls 80G
Product Description
- Smorgasbord Original Swedish Snack Balls 80G
- "Made in Sweden to a traditional recipe for a true taste of Scandinavia”
- "I love Scandinavian food and these delicious meatballs are a local favourite.
- Made in Sweden to a traditional recipe combination of pork and beef, these mini-meatballs make a tasty snack straight from the bag. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!"
- Chris Monks
- The film is recycled as plastic packaging
- Gluten Free
- Ready to Eat
- 10g of Protein Per Bag
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Meat 60% (Pork 47%, Beef 13%), Onion, Potato, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Salt, Potato Fibres, Sugar, Dextrose, Beef Stock, Natural Aroma, Spice Extract
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening, eat within 3 days and by the use by date. Do not exceed use by date.Freezing instructions: freeze on day of purchase. Use within 3 months of freezing. Defrost thoroughly in the refrigerator before use. Do not refreeze.
Produce of
Meat origin: EU. Produced in Sweden
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Smörgåsbord Food Ltd,
- PO Box 176,
- Launceston,
- PL15 0BS.
Return to
- Smörgåsbord Food Ltd,
- PO Box 176,
- Launceston,
- PL15 0BS.
- www.smorgasbordfood.com
Net Contents
80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy kJ
|1000
|Energy kcal
|265
|Fat
|18.0g
|of which saturates
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|Protein
|12.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.