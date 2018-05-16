New
Me To You Hugs & Kisses Cushion
Product Description
- Me To You Hugs & Kisses Cushion
- Surprise your loved one with this gorgeous soft cushion featuring an adorable Tatty Teddy illustration alongside the caption 'Hugs and Kisses'.
- Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- The square-shaped cushion would brighten up any bed, chair or sofa while offering a daily reminder of your love and affection!
- Gorgeous hand sketched artwork shows two Tatty Teddy bears sharing a hug together.
- An ideal cute gift for your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife, partner, daughter, granddaughter - or any friend or family member who's special to you!
Information
