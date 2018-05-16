McVitie's Jaffaween Cakes Blackcurrant Cake Bars 10 Pack

Each bar (24.5g) contains
- Energy
- 389kJ
- 93kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.6g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.14g
- 2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 10 Cake Bars with Dark Chocolate, Light Sponge and a Blackcurrant Flavour Centre
- www.123healthybalance.com
- A pladis company pladisglobal.com
- McVitie's Jaffa cakes fruity cake bars: Light sponge wrapped in a, layer of dark chocolate, and a tangy blackcurranty bit in the middle
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Individually Wrapped
- 93 kcal per bar
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Blackcurrant Flavour Filling (33%) [Sugar, Oligofructose, Water, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Flavouring], Plain Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Orange and Lemon Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Contains the equivalent of 5% Blackcurrant Juice
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of bars per pack: 10
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
10 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (24.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1587
|389
|(kcal)
|379
|93
|Fat
|14.5g
|3.6g
|of which Saturates
|7.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|13.6g
|of which Sugars
|42.4g
|10.4g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.14g
