REAL LITTLES Micro Crafts Assortment

The cutest range of Micro Craft projects has now been added to the Real Littles range! If you or your child love creating and making craft then these adorably small craft kits are for you! These cute Cases are filled with mini surprises to create your favorite craft activities! There are 6 different crafts to collect, and all of them are DIY! Collect DIY color Backpack, Canvas Art, Fizz Bomb, Glitter Globes, Light Box and Unicorn Terrarium! Each project is so detailed and great fun to make. Plus they all really work! Each Crafting Case comes with its own Clip so kids can hang the Case onto their school bag or jeans! Real Littles are "Things You Love Made Micro"! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

Real Littles are "Things You Love Made Micro"!

Real Littles Backpacks - Cute, tiny Backpacks that really work! Real Littles Backpacks are filled with REAL mini collectible surprises! Find 4 stationery surprises inside the Backpack that really work! There are 6 mini Backpacks in different colors and finishes to collect! Kids can use the Clip to attach to their school bag or jeans!

Lower age limit

6 Years