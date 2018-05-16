Cinnamon Kitchen Chicken & Chips 800G

Product Description
- Cooked Potato Chips Seasoned with a Spice and Salt Coating and Chicken Breasts Marinated in Coconut Cream, Coriander, Green Chilli, Spices and Mint in a Spicy Coating Served with Mildly Spiced Tomato Sauce
- Explore the world of Cinnamon Kitchen or visit us at www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
- Spicy cooked chips and marinated chicken breasts in coconut cream, coriander, green chilli, spices and mint in a spicy coating. Served with a pot of mildly spiced tomato sauce
- Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London. Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless. We hope you enjoy!'
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Centre piece
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Chips (56%) (Potatoes (94%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Flour, Cornflour, Rice Starch, Salt, Dextrose), Cooked Chicken Breast (24%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Paste, Sugar, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Water), Coriander, Green Chilli Purée, Vinegar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Mint, Rice Starch, Ground Cumin, Black Onion Seeds, Fenugreek Leaves, Cumin Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Guajillo Chilli Flakes, Bamboo Fibre, Dried Garlic, Ground Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cloves, Ground Fennel, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Ginger, Turmeric, Ground Coriander, Ground Paprika, Ground White Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze by use by date and use within 1 month. Before reheating defrost thoroughly.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 30 mins
Do not heat tomato sauce.
Oil not included in pack.
Preheat oven and baking tray. Remove sleeve. Remove film using a sharp knife. Remove tomato sauce pot, chips and spice sachet and place to one side. Open chips bag and empty spice sachet into the bag, add 1 tablespoon of oil and shake well until chips are evenly coated. Decant chips onto a preheated baking tray and cook for 15 mins. After 15 mins add chicken onto baking tray, cook for remaining time and until crispy. Do not reheat once cooled.
Produce of
Made in the UK with assured chicken from farms in the UK and other ingredients from multiple countries
Preparation and Usage
- Serving
- Serve with the dipping pot of mildly spiced tomato sauce.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
WARNING: May contain bones. May contain whole spices and herbs.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Cinnamon Kitchen,
- 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
- 9 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2BJ.
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (400g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy kJ
|690kJ
|2760kJ
|8400kJ/
|Energy kcal
|164kcal
|656kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|22.8g
|70g
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|3.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|76.4g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|6.4g
|Protein
|8.3g
|33.2g
|Salt
|0.50g
|2.00g
|6g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: May contain bones. May contain whole spices and herbs.
