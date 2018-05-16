We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury White Chocolate Oreo 499G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury White Chocolate Oreo 499G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£2.40/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow white chocolate egg with biscuit pieces (7 %) and one bag of white chocolates.
  • Show You Care. Hide It.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbuy Oreo white chocolate egg shell.
  • Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury White Chunks.
  • 2-3 portions per bag
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • Creamy White Chocolate Shell with Crunchy Oreo Biscuit Pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 499G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • www.cadbury.ie

Net Contents

499g ℮

Each 27 g contains

Energy
600kJ
143kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
17g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2223 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • Creamy White Chocolate Shell with Crunchy Oreo Biscuit Pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 1 Ultimate Egg
  • Sharing Bag

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (27 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2223 kJ600 kJ8400 kJ /
-531 kcal143 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g7.6 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g4.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate65 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars64 g17 g90 g
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein4.3 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.26 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Each 25 g contains

Energy
555kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

-

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

-

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2218 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • Creamy White Chocolate Shell with Crunchy Oreo Biscuit Pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 1 Ultimate Egg
  • Sharing Bag

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E442), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2218 kJ555 kJ8400 kJ /
-530 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g7.1 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g4.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars60 g15 g90 g
Fibre0.3 g< 0.1 g-
Protein4.9 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.46 g0.11 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here