Cinnamon Kitchen Tandoori Chicken 800G
Product Description
- Marinated Bone in Chicken Thighs and Chicken Breasts with a Mildly Spiced Tomato, Coconut Cream Sauce Served with Marinated Spiced Potatoes and Red Onions Topped with Coriander, Fenugreek and Black Onion Seeds
- Tandoori chicken thighs & chicken breasts with a mildly spiced tomato and coconut sauce served with spiced marinated potatoes and red onions.
- Sprinkled with coriander, fenugreek and black onion seeds
- Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
- Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
- We hope you enjoy!
- Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (25%), Cooked Chicken Thighs (19%), Cooked Chicken Breast (18%), Red Onions (8%), Tomatoes (7%), Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Cream (2%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Ginger Purée, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Green Chilli Purée, Salt, Lime Juice, Coriander, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Green Chillies, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Ground Coriander, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Chilli Powder, Smoked Salt, Fenugreek Leaves, Turmeric, Rice Starch, Mint, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Paprika, Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Cracked Black Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Black Onion Seeds, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Ground Mace, Ground Cloves, Sweet Cinnamon (Cassia), Lemon Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaves
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C.Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins
Preheat oven and baking tray. Remove sleeve. Remove film on trays using a sharp knife. Place chicken and potatoes trays next to each other on preheated baking tray.
Do not reheat once cooled
Produce of
Made in the UK with assured chicken from farms in the UK and other ingredients from multiple countries
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs. Contains bones.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (400g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy kJ
|561kJ
|2244kJ
|8400kJ/
|Energy kcal
|134kcal
|536kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|20.8g
|70g
|-of which saturates
|1.3g
|5.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|31.6g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|1.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|6.0g
|Protein
|13.1g
|52.4g
|Salt
|0.58g
|2.30g
|6g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
