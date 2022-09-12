Cinnamon Kitchen Chilli Lamb Rogan Josh 400G
Product Description
- A Medium Spiced Curry Made with Marinated Lamb Pieces in a Tomato and Onion Sauce Topped with Roasted Ginger and Turmeric Onions
- Visit us at www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
- Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
- Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
- We hope you enjoy!
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Meal centre
- Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Lamb (27%), Tomatoes (20%), Onions (13%), Water, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Green Chillies, Brown Sugar, Ground Coriander, Ginger, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Ground Paprika, Turmeric, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Ground Fennel Seeds, Chilli Powder, Roasted Green Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Fennel Seeds, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Rice Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Ground Smoked Paprika, Mace, Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Cracked Black Pepper, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Sugar, Bamboo Fibre, Onion Extract, Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze by use by date and use within 1 month. Before reheating defrost thoroughly.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Tray not suitable for microwave
Remove sleeve.
Remove film using a sharp knife.
Decant into a microwaveable bowl and cover with microwaveable film.
Cat D 750W 4 mins
Cat E 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Cat E 1000W 3 mins 30 secs
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat
Stir thoroughly after cooking. Do not reheat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins
Preheat oven.
Remove sleeve and pierce film.
Place on preheated baking tray.
After cooking remove film using a sharp knife.
Produce of
Made in the UK with assured lamb from farms in New Zealand and other ingredients from multiple countries
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
Return to
- Cinnamon Kitchen,
- 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
- 9 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2BJ.
- www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (200g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy kJ
|532kJ
|1064kJ
|8400kJ/
|Energy kcal
|127kcal
|254kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|13.6g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|3.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|7.4g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|7.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|12.0g
|24.0g
|Salt
|0.50g
|1.00g
|6g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.
