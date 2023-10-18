Squishmallows Star Wars Assortment

SQUISHMALLOWS Star Wars A/Ment

"Get ready to snuggle with the Star Wars Squishmallows plush. These ultra-collectible, ultra-squeezable Star Wars plush are made with soft, high-quality materials. Add these detailed and classic Star Wars plush to your Squishmallows Squad. These Star Wars collectibles are perfect to snuggle with during long car rides and sleepovers and can bring some Star Wars fun to your Squad. These authentic Squishmallows plush are easy to clean, hand wash, then air dry. Squad up with your favourite Star Wars characters including Star Wars’s Grogu, Chewbacca, R2D2 and BB8. These lovable and squeezable Star Wars Squishmallows are the softest and cutest plush around. Join the Squad. "

(1) Star Wars Squishmallows 5-Inch Plush Assortment

SQUAD UP Grow your Squishmallows Squad with this 5-inch super-soft, collectible Star Wars plush. STAR WARS PLUSH Bring home the fun with the classic plush from Star Wars’s ‘The Mandalorian’. ULTRA-SOFT Authentic Squishmallows plush are made with soft, high-quality materials. ORIGINAL These are the Original Squishmallows from Kelly Toy. Always look for the Original Squishmallows logo. OFFICIALLY LICENSED PRODUCT These 5-inch plush are officially licensed by Disney’s Star Wars.

Lower age limit

3 Years