Squishmallows Star Wars Assortment

£9.00

£9.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

SQUISHMALLOWS Star Wars A/Ment
"Get ready to snuggle with the Star Wars Squishmallows plush. These ultra-collectible, ultra-squeezable Star Warsplush are made with soft, high-quality materials. Add these detailed and classic Star Wars plush to yourSquishmallows Squad. These Star Wars collectibles are perfect to snuggle with during long car rides and sleepovers and canbring some Star Wars fun to your Squad. These authentic Squishmallows plush are easy to clean, hand wash, then air dry.Squad up with your favourite Star Wars characters including Star Wars’s Grogu, Chewbacca, R2D2 and BB8. These lovableand squeezable Star Wars Squishmallows are the softest and cutest plush around. Join the Squad. "
(1) Star Wars Squishmallows 5-Inch Plush Assortment
SQUAD UP Grow your Squishmallows Squad with this 5-inch super-soft, collectible Star Wars plush.STAR WARS PLUSH Bring home the fun with the classic plush from Star Wars’s ‘The Mandalorian’.ULTRA-SOFT Authentic Squishmallows plush are made with soft, high-quality materials.ORIGINAL These are the Original Squishmallows from Kelly Toy. Always look for the Original Squishmallows logo.OFFICIALLY LICENSED PRODUCT These 5-inch plush are officially licensed by Disney’s Star Wars.

Lower age limit

3 Years

