Kimm & Miller Garden Tools And Gloves
Product Description
- KIMM & MILLER GARDEN TOOLS AND GLOVES
- Gift set comes complete with gardening fork with wooden handle
- This gardening gift set will make a thoughtful gift for keen gardeners this Mother's Day, complete with a pair of ladies' gardening gloves in a pretty floral design, as well as a trowel and a fork.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions: Gloves, hand wash only. Do not tumble dry, do not dry clean, do not bleach and do not iron.
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
