CLEVER POTS FENCE HANGING POT SAGE

Clever Pots Hanging Pots are the perfect clever solution that simply allow you to hook over (50mm) fence panels, railings and balconies without screws or holes making a colourful feature and increasing vertical growing space. This sage green (also available in charcoal) coloured lightweight, yet durable hanging pot is reusable year-on-year and recyclable at end of life. It is made from 30% recycled plastic, weather resistant, UV colour stable and ideal for outdoor use. The small reservoir in the base of this hanging pot means it's low maintenance and allows plants to remain watered for longer, without the issue of overwatering or water wastage.

H32cm x W27cm x D25cm

Hooks over (50mm) fence panels, railings and balconies without screws or holes making a colourful feature and increasing vertical growing space Made from durable, long lasting, weather resistant, UV colour stable, 30% recycled plastic and designed to be re-used year on year Comes with a small reservoir in the base allowing plants to remain watered for longer, without the issue of overwatering or water wastage and meaning less maintenance for the user

