We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Clever Pots Fence Hanging Pot Sage

Clever Pots Fence Hanging Pot Sage

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 17/07/23.

CLEVER POTS FENCE HANGING POT SAGE
Clever Pots Hanging Pots are the perfect clever solution that simply allow you to hook over (50mm) fence panels, railings and balconies without screws or holes making a colourful feature and increasing vertical growing space. This sage green (also available in charcoal) coloured lightweight, yet durable hanging pot is reusable year-on-year and recyclable at end of life. It is made from 30% recycled plastic, weather resistant, UV colour stable and ideal for outdoor use. The small reservoir in the base of this hanging pot means it's low maintenance and allows plants to remain watered for longer, without the issue of overwatering or water wastage.
H32cm x W27cm x D25cm
Hooks over (50mm) fence panels, railings and balconies without screws or holes making a colourful feature and increasing vertical growing spaceMade from durable, long lasting, weather resistant, UV colour stable, 30% recycled plastic and designed to be re-used year on yearComes with a small reservoir in the base allowing plants to remain watered for longer, without the issue of overwatering or water wastage and meaning less maintenance for the user

Preparation and Usage

Fits on a fence panels and balconies up to 50mm thick. Maximum load capacity 3kg. Ensure the pot is securely hung on the fence before planting. All measurements are approximate
View all Outdoor Lighting and Décor

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here