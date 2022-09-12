We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

CINNAMON KITCHEN KERALAN PEPPER BEEF 750G

£12.00
£16.00/kg

Product Description

  • A Spicy Onion, Tomato and Cracked Black Pepper Curry with Marinated Beef Topped with Whole Chillies Served with Two Plain Flatbreads
  • Visit us at www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
  • A spicy onion, tomato and pepper curry with slow cooked marinated beef finished with whole chillies served with roti flatbreads
  • Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
  • Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
  • We hope you enjoy!
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

Onions (26%), Cooked Beef (22%), Roti Flatbreads (21%) (Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Raising Agent: E450, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Starch), Tomatoes (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Desiccated Coconut, Whole Chillies, Salt, Brown Sugar, Cracked Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Coriander, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Mustard Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Ground Coriander, Ground Cinnamon, Whole Black Cardamom Seeds, Rice Starch, Turmeric, Fenugreek Leaves, Crushed Red Chillies, Cloves, Bamboo Fibre

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze by use by date and use within 1 month. Before reheating defrost thoroughly.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200 °C / Fan 180 °C / Gas 6 30 mins
Preheat oven and baking tray.
Remove sleeve.
Remove roti flatbreads and place to one side.
Pierce film. Place on preheated baking tray.
After 15 mins, remove film using a sharp knife, stir, and cook for a further 15 mins.
After 27 mins, remove roti breads from packaging, sprinkle with water and place on baking tray. Cook for a further 3 mins.
Do not reheat once cooled.

Produce of

Made in the UK with assured beef from farms in the UK and ingredients from multiple countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving
  • Place the sauce and beef on the roti flatbreads and serve or decant into a bowl and enjoy with the warm roti flatbreads.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Cinnamon Kitchen,
  • 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2BJ.

Return to

  • Cinnamon Kitchen,
  • 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2BJ.
  • www.cinnamon-kitchen.com

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (375g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy kJ497kJ1864kJ8400kJ/
Energy kcal119kcal446kcal2000kcal
Fat6.1g22.9g70g
-of which saturates1.7g6.4g20g
Carbohydrate9.6g36.0g
of which sugars0.8g3.0g90g
Fibre1.6g6.0g
Protein5.6g21.0g
Salt0.45g1.70g6g
Serves 2---

Safety information

WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.

