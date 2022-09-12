CINNAMON KITCHEN KERALAN PEPPER BEEF 750G
Product Description
- A Spicy Onion, Tomato and Cracked Black Pepper Curry with Marinated Beef Topped with Whole Chillies Served with Two Plain Flatbreads
- Visit us at www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
- A spicy onion, tomato and pepper curry with slow cooked marinated beef finished with whole chillies served with roti flatbreads
- Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
- Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
- We hope you enjoy!
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
Onions (26%), Cooked Beef (22%), Roti Flatbreads (21%) (Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Raising Agent: E450, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Starch), Tomatoes (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Desiccated Coconut, Whole Chillies, Salt, Brown Sugar, Cracked Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Coriander, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Mustard Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Ground Coriander, Ground Cinnamon, Whole Black Cardamom Seeds, Rice Starch, Turmeric, Fenugreek Leaves, Crushed Red Chillies, Cloves, Bamboo Fibre
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze by use by date and use within 1 month. Before reheating defrost thoroughly.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200 °C / Fan 180 °C / Gas 6 30 mins
Preheat oven and baking tray.
Remove sleeve.
Remove roti flatbreads and place to one side.
Pierce film. Place on preheated baking tray.
After 15 mins, remove film using a sharp knife, stir, and cook for a further 15 mins.
After 27 mins, remove roti breads from packaging, sprinkle with water and place on baking tray. Cook for a further 3 mins.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Produce of
Made in the UK with assured beef from farms in the UK and ingredients from multiple countries
Preparation and Usage
- Serving
- Place the sauce and beef on the roti flatbreads and serve or decant into a bowl and enjoy with the warm roti flatbreads.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Cinnamon Kitchen,
- 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
- 9 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2BJ.
Return to
- Cinnamon Kitchen,
- 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
- 9 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2BJ.
- www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (375g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy kJ
|497kJ
|1864kJ
|8400kJ/
|Energy kcal
|119kcal
|446kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|22.9g
|70g
|-of which saturates
|1.7g
|6.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|36.0g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|3.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|6.0g
|Protein
|5.6g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.70g
|6g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.