Play-Doh Picnic Shapes Starter Set

PLAY-DOH Picnic Shapes Starter Set
Play-Doh Mini Color Packs fit a lot of WOW into a small package! Each Play-Doh set comes with 4 Play-Doh colors in 1-ounce cans, including special compounds like Play-Doh Metallic Shine and Play-Doh Sparkle Compound. Boys and girls 3 years and up will love using the Play-Doh modelling compound and the included knife accessory to make colourful, whimsical, original creations. These mini multicolour Play-Doh sets make fun at-home activities, Easter basket stuffers, stocking stuffers, or gifts for kids who love arts and crafts activities. Hasbro, Play-Doh, and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.
NOT YOUR AVERAGE COMPOUND: With 4 fun Play-Doh colours, including special compounds like Play-Doh Sparkle Compound and Play-Doh Metallic Shine, The Play-Doh Mini Colour Packs will dazzle your creative kid4 MINI CANS AND KNIFE ACCESSORY: Set includes a play knife and 4 Play-Doh cans. Each can contains 1 ounce of non-toxic Play-Doh modelling compound. Contains wheatARTS AND CRAFTS ACTIVITY: A great creative activity for kids who love modelling clay. Fun stocking stuffers, Easter basket stuffers, classroom prizes, or party favours for kids 3 years and upSHAPING IMAGINATIONS: Kids can create anything they can imagine with Play-Doh compound, then squish it up and play again!ORIGINAL PLAY-DOH QUALITY: A favorite since 1956, Play-Doh modeling compound is made primarily with wheat, water, and salt. It goes through rigorous testing so it’s always high quality and super fun

Lower age limit

3 Years

