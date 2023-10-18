PLAY-DOH Frog 'n Colours Starter Set

Rain or shine, the Picnic Shapes Starter Set is a perfect kids picnic set for any time! It comes with 12 starter tools, 6 Play-Doh colours and a toy picnic basket that stores the tools. As children explore basic shapes like squares, circles and triangles, they can use their imaginations and stack those shapes into Play-Doh sandwiches. Imagine pretend picnic stories with silly snacks and bugs on the picnic blanket side of the playmat or flip it around for fun shapes sequencing activities for children. Whether it's their first Play-Doh starter set or a present for 3-year-olds and up, let them discover the joy of Play-Doh toys! Hasbro, Play-Doh and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

STACK UP PLAY-DOH SANDWICHES: preschool toys like this kids picnic set let them play pretend and create their own play food sandwiches with fun activities for children aged 3-5 MATCH & SORT SHAPES ON THE PLAYMAT: the double-sided playmat has a fun picnic scene on one side and creative 'recipes' on the other for children to arrange the shapes in order A PERFECT PLAY-DOH STARTER SET: help them discover the joy of Play-Doh toys with 12 easy to use preschool arts and crafts tools like basic shape cutters, rollers and moulds OUR WELL-ROUNDED CHILD PHILOSOPHY: when children are little and still learning, toys like the Picnic Shapes set can help them explore matching, sequencing, fine motor skills and their creative imaginations INCLUDES 6 PLAY-DOH COLOURS: this Play-Doh set comes with 28- and 56-g cans of blue, green, pink, red, brown and yellow Play-Doh modelling compound (contains wheat) STORAGE WITH A SMILE: the friendly toy picnic basket holds all the tools to play again later

Lower age limit

3 Years