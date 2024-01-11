We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Friends Hair Salon 41783

£30.00

£30.00/each

LEGO FRIENDS Hair Salon 41783
This creative LEGO toy hairdressing set for kids 6+ years old features washing and styling areas plus many cool accessories and 3 mini-dollsKids can accompany Paisley who wants to get a haircut and create a new look, but she's afraid of the result; luckily, Olly is on hand to help!Includes Hairdresser Nadia, Paisley and Olly mini-dolls, plants, hair products, money, a gumball machine, a sign, a heat lamp and a sweeping brushFeatures different hairstyles; young fashion fans can swap Paisley’s hair and facial expression to show different looks from before and afterIncludes 2 chairs, one with a hairdryer, a sink, a cash desk and a stand plus a park bench with a street light, door signs and a toy scooter Kids will love exploring the LEGO Friends Hair Salon (41743) toy hairdressing set with Paisley and Olly. This creative toy for kids age 6+ years old tells the story of shy Paisley, who is worried about getting her hair cut because she doesn’t know what style will suit her. But her kind friend Olly is here to reassure her.This playset for creative kids features LEGO Friends 2023 series characters Paisley, Olly and Nadia mini-dolls. Kids can act out the adventure in Heartlake City as the friends head to Nadia’s hair salon on Olly's toy scooter to create Paisley’s new look. There’s lots to discover, with washing and styling areas inside the salon and a gumball machine, plus loads of hairdressing accessories. Outside the salon, there's a scooter parking area and a bench. When Paisley is ready, kids can swap the hairpiece and facial expression to reveal her new style. To boost the fun, kids can enjoy an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.The LEGO Friends universe has expanded to introduce the next generation of Heartlake City and new locations to inspire more creative adventures. This LEGO Friends toy hairdressing set makes a fun birthday or any-other-day gift for kids aged 6+ years old who would love to be creative.The hair salon measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 9.5 in. (25 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deepContains 401 Pieces.
5,6 x 26,2 x 38,2

