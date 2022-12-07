The Jolly Hog 10 Tipsy Pigs In Blankets 210G

What a waste
Very sour taste, put the rest in the bin. Should of stuck to Tesco's pigs in blankets.
Pork Cocktail Sausages (67%) (British Outdoor Bred RSPCA Assured Pork (80%), Cider (6%), Gluten Free Breadcrumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Mono and Di- Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bramley Apple (3%) (Bramley Apple (93%), Honey, Rapeseed Oil), Dried Apple (3%) (Apple, Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates & Triphosphates), Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove) Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Yeast Extract, Filled into Natural Sheep casings), Treacle Cured Streaky Bacon (33%) (British Outdoor Bred RSPCA Assured Pork (93%), Black Treacle (4%), Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: These cooking instructions are a guide only. Remove all packaging and cook on a baking tray at 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 for 18-20 minutes, turning once.
Produced in the UK using Outdoor Bred, British pork
This Pack Contains 5 Servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
210g ℮
|Typical Values
|(cooked) Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1619kJ
|Energy Kcal
|390Kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|of which saturates
|10.8g
|Carbohydrates
|7.1g
|of which sugars
|4.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.5g
|Salt
|2.70g
