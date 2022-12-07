We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Jolly Hog 10 Tipsy Pigs In Blankets 210G

Write a review
Product Description

  • Pork and apple cocktail sausages wrapped in bacon
  • See thejollyhog.com/cook for more recipe inspiration.
  • We are generally up to fun stuff.
  • So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
  • The Secret to the Ultimate Tipsy Pigs in Blankets
  • 1 British Pork
  • We start by choosing the best British, Outdoor Bred, RSPCA Assured Pork.
  • 2 Big Flavour
  • We mix our mini cocktail sausages with Bramley Apple and cider to make our Tipsy Pigs in Blankets.
  • 3 The Best Bacon
  • Each sausage is wrapped with our signature streaky bacon which is cured in black treacle.
  • 4 Cook & Enjoy!
  • Perfect with meals or as a snack.
  • Jolly Good Pigs in Blankets from Three Brothers
  • Our Story
  • Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers... a rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker!
  • The three brothers loved eating meat, especially pork.
  • They decided to create their own porky delights, which one day would become the best and most delicious in the whole land...
  • And booom! The Jolly Hog was born...
  • Max, Josh, Olly
  • RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The Outdoor Bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme
  • Tipsy Pigs in Blankets
  • With Mulled Cider & Apple
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Cocktail Sausages (67%) (British Outdoor Bred RSPCA Assured Pork (80%), Cider (6%), Gluten Free Breadcrumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Mono and Di- Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bramley Apple (3%) (Bramley Apple (93%), Honey, Rapeseed Oil), Dried Apple (3%) (Apple, Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates & Triphosphates), Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove) Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Yeast Extract, Filled into Natural Sheep casings), Treacle Cured Streaky Bacon (33%) (British Outdoor Bred RSPCA Assured Pork (93%), Black Treacle (4%), Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These cooking instructions are a guide only. Remove all packaging and cook on a baking tray at 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 for 18-20 minutes, turning once.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using Outdoor Bred, British pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Try me with...
  • The ultimate party snack or serve as a side to your Sunday roast.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Jolly Hog HQ,
  • Museum Street,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 6ZA.

Return to

  • The Jolly Hog HQ,
  • Museum Street,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 6ZA.
  • thejollyhog.com

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked) Per 100g
Energy kJ1619kJ
Energy Kcal390Kcal
Fat30.7g
of which saturates10.8g
Carbohydrates7.1g
of which sugars4.3g
Fibre0.6g
Protein21.5g
Salt2.70g
What a waste

1 stars

Very sour taste, put the rest in the bin. Should of stuck to Tesco's pigs in blankets.

