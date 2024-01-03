ZURU X SHOT STEALTH SOAKER 2 PACK

Water Capacity: X-Shot Stealth Soaker can hold 220 ml / 8 fl. Oz. of water the blaster, leaving you more time to play and less time to re-fill!. Small & Compact: This small and compact Stealth Soaker lets you drench the competition, without taking up heaps of storage space! Stealth Soaker value pack for the double the fun! The X-Shot Water Blaster arsenal has arrived for extreme aqua action. This small and compact Stealth Soaker lets you drench the competition. Don't let its size fool you; this blaster is the best for ultimate soakage! The Stealth Soaker can blast up to 16 feet / 5 meters. So sneak up and give the competition a surprise blastage! Go dual wielding or team up with a friend with this double Stealth Soaker pack!

H20cm x W40cm x D6cm

Trigger Action: The Stealth Soaker uses trigger action to blast water up to 16 feet / 5 meters

Lower age limit

3 Years