Bubblz Bubble Blaster

£6.00

£6.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

BUBBLZ BUBBLE BLASTER
Outdoor enjoyment just got a whole lot better with our Bubblz Bubble Blaster which includes a 59ml bubble liquid. To create hundreds of bubbles, simply connect the solution and hit the button.The Bubblz Bubble Blaster is an easy way to keep children entertained. Perfect for parties, the park, the playground, the beach, or simply playing in the garden, it's an excellent game to enjoy with friends and family.Battery operated Bubble Blaster with a screw in 59ml bubble solution. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (not included). Suitable for ages 3 years +.Cool electronic bubble blaster with flashing lights! Connect the 59ml bubble pot of solution that's included onto the blaster and press the trigger to release a stream of bubbles! Requires 3 x AAA batteries (not included). Suitable for ages 3 years and above.
H16.5cm x W14.5cm x D5.8

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Remove the concentrate from the bottle, open the sachet and pour back into the bottle, then fill the 59ml bubble bottle with water (49ml).Ensure you dilute prior to use. Keep out of reach of children prior to dilution. Dilution should be performed by an adult.Dilution ratio: 10ml concentrate and 49ml water > 59ml bubble bottle (1:6 dilution).Volume of bubble concentrate: 10ml.Ingredients: Aqua, D-Glucopyranose, oligomers, C12-14-alkyl glycosides, Polyquaternium-7, 2-phenoxyethanol, Denatonium benzoateBattery Installation & Replacement- Loosen the screw by a screwdriver to open the battery compartment.- Insert / replace the new batteries in the correct direction indicated inside thebattery compartment.- Close the compartment and screw shut securely.

Lower age limit

36 Months

