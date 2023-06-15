ZURU WING A BUBBLES 75ML

FAST AND EASY: this innovation is the fastest and easiest way to enjoy family outdoor bubble fun, with Wing A Bubbles HIGH QUALITY DESIGN: Wing A Bubbles offers incredible value at a very low everyday price, everyday fun doesn't have to hurt your back pocket Creating billions of bubbles has never been easier! The new Wing A Bubbles comes with two 75ml pouches of bubble solution and a cute, on-trend character in a winged design. This adorable new toy is perfect for the pre-school age group to enjoy outdoor fun with the whole family and unleash their curiosity with an easy to use product.

H35cm x W23cm x D1.4cm

Pack size: 75ML

Lower age limit

3 Years