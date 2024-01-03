Bubblz Bubble Pals Dino & Unicorn Assorted

Create hundreds of beautiful bubbles in seconds thanks to the Bubblz Bubble Pals Dino or Unicorn. Available in a Dino or Unicorn design, you can have fun blowing bubbles in the garden, in the backyard or even in the house.

Perfect for parties, the park, the playground, the beach, or simply playing in the garden, it's an excellent game to enjoy with friends and family.

Electronic Bubble Machine shaped as a Unicorn & Dino! Pour the solution into the Unicorn's & Dino's mouth and press the button on their belly to create hundreds of bubbles. Requires 3 x AA batteries (not included). Suitable for ages 3 years and above.