We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Amscan Easter Pop And Catch Game

No ratings yetWrite a review
Amscan Easter Pop And Catch Game

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 04/04/23.

£2.00
£2.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 04/04/23.

Product Description

  • Amscan Easter Pop And Catch Game
  • Including 2 baskets, 3 bunny pop up and 3 chick pop up. All packed in a net bag with swing tag packaging
  • Players must press the bunny or chick to make them pop up, then attempt to catch it using the basket. It's a traditional favourite that you can't resist!
  • H Baskets: 5cm Pop up: 6.5cm x W Baskets: 16.3cm Pop up: 2.5cm x D Baskets: 9.5cm Pop up: 2.5cm
  • Easter theme family game
  • Perfect for your easter celebrations

Information

Warnings

  • Warning：
  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Small Parts - Choking Hazard.
  • Parental supervision required at all times.
  • Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

Warning： Not suitable for children under 3 years. Small Parts - Choking Hazard. Parental supervision required at all times. Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child. Please retain this information for future reference.

View all Easter Egg Hunt & Games

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here