Amscan Easter Pop And Catch Game
Product Description
- Amscan Easter Pop And Catch Game
- Including 2 baskets, 3 bunny pop up and 3 chick pop up. All packed in a net bag with swing tag packaging
- Players must press the bunny or chick to make them pop up, then attempt to catch it using the basket. It's a traditional favourite that you can't resist!
- H Baskets: 5cm Pop up: 6.5cm x W Baskets: 16.3cm Pop up: 2.5cm x D Baskets: 9.5cm Pop up: 2.5cm
- Easter theme family game
- Perfect for your easter celebrations
Information
Warnings
- Warning：
- Not suitable for children under 3 years.
- Small Parts - Choking Hazard.
- Parental supervision required at all times.
- Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Warning： Not suitable for children under 3 years. Small Parts - Choking Hazard. Parental supervision required at all times. Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child. Please retain this information for future reference.
