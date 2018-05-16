New
Amscan Easter Bunny Ring Toss Game
Product Description
- Amscan Easter Bunny Ring Toss Game
- Try to toss the hoops over the inflatable bunny in this fun, festive throwing game! Split into teams or play individually -put the bunny stands a short distance away, the players try to throw all four hoops over the bunny ears! Score a point for each hoop that hooks on. The player or team with the most points at the end of the game wins!
- H Inflatable bunny: 48cm Rings: 1cm x W Inflatable bunny: 20cm Rings: 14.5cm x D Inflatable bunny: 20cm Rings: 14.5cm
- Easter theme family game
- Perfect for your easter celebrations
- Includes an inflatable bunny and 4 rings. All components packed in a printed paper box
Information
Warnings
- Warning：
- Not suitable for children under 3 years.
- Small Parts - Choking Hazard.
- Parental supervision required at all times.
- Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Warning： Not suitable for children under 3 years. Small Parts - Choking Hazard. Parental supervision required at all times. Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child. Please retain this information for future reference.
