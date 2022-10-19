Princes Skinny Mixers Strawberry Mojito 1L

A great Mojito minus the alcohol
I'm not a fan of 0% versions of alcoholic drinks, so when I found this product I was well excited to try it. It didn't disappoint - it was refreshing and tasted amazing on its own. I haven't tried it with alcohol yet - but might give it a go. Great value on promotion. There is a Passionfruit Martini one so I might give that a go too.
Really does taste like a strawberry mojito!
This drinks looks great and also tastes great! I bought both of these from the range and think this one was my favourite, even got the minty mojito aftertaste. Brilliant and will definitely be buying again!
Great tasting drink
I really really enjoyed this drink, it was so tasty! I wanted something that I could enjoy on a Friday night at home without having alcohol and this really did the trick for me. Great tasting and will definitely buy again, well done Princes!