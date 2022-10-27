Lego The Batmobile 42127
Product Description
- LEGO The Batmobile 42127
- Features a true-to-life model car - a LEGO Technic replica version of the BATMOBILE, the iconic super-hero car, as seen in the 2022 movie
- There's lots to explore in this epic model, with 2 light bricks included, plus an 8-cylinder engine with moving pistons and a spinning flame
- Other features of this LEGO BATMOBILE model car include front steering, differential on rear wheels, plus opening doors and hood
- 2 light bricks bring the model to life: the red light adds glow to the transparent engine while the yellow brick lights up the front grille
- Enjoy exploring all the functions packed into this hot Batman car toy, then place it on display to admire its authentic looksSuperhero fans will enjoy a thrilling challenge as they build the iconic BATMOBILE car toy in LEGO Technic form. Inspired by the latest version of the BATMOBILE from 2022 THE BATMAN movie, this highly detailed toy car building set features a true-to-life design and is packed with hot details. The model car includes 2 light bricks – 1 red and 1 yellow. The red light adds an awesome glow to the transparent toy engine at the back, while the yellow brick lights up the front grille. Other cool features include steering on the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, a spinning flame, opening doors, and a bonnet. Kids will love exploring the Batman model toy car before placing it on display in tribute to their favourite superhero.
- LEGO Technic building sets feature realistic movement and mechanisms that let builders of all ages explore the universe of engineering in an approachable and realistic way. The LEGO Technic building sets are a great introduction to engineering and beautiful kids' or early teenagers' birthday and any-occasion gifts.
- Measures 4 in. (11 cm) high, including steering wheel and top flame; 17 in. (45 cm) long, including rear flame; and 6 in. (17 cm) wide.
- Contains 1360 pieces.
- 11,8 x 28,2 x 48,0
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Choking hazard. Small parts. Not suitable for childer under 3 years old.
Return to
- If your new LEGO set is missing parts or has faulty parts, LEGO System A/S will replace these parts free of charge through our Bricks & Pieces service. We strive to make this free replacement available in all countries, but reserve the right to change the availability of the Bricks & Pieces service at any time without prior notice. To contact LEGO System A/S please dial 00800 5346 5555 or through www.lego.com/service
Safety information
Warning! Choking hazard. Small parts. Not suitable for childer under 3 years old.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.