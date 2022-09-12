We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cinnamon Kitchen King Prawn Moilee 400G

Product Description

  • A Medium Spiced Curry Sauce with Coconut Cream, Lime Juice, Fish and Shellfish Stock with Marinated King Prawns Topped with Spring Onions
  • Visit us at www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
  • A medium spiced coconut, lime, fish and shellfish stock curry with king prawns and topped with spring onions
  • Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
  • Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
  • We hope you enjoy!
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Meal centre
  • Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (30%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Cooked King Prawns (Crustacean) (24%), Onions, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Preservative: E331, Green Chilli Purée, Lime Juice, Spring Onions, Salt, Fish and Shellfish Stock (Cod (Fish), Mussels (Mollusc), Tomato Paste, Water, Salt, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Crab (Crustacean), Lobster (Crustacean), Concentrated Onion Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ground Paprika, Turmeric), Curry Leaves, Turmeric, Cornflour, Ground Coriander, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Black Mustard Seeds, Tamarind Extract, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Ground Paprika, Ground Cinnamon, Dried Chillies, Cloves, Chilli Powder, Ground Cloves, Ground Cumin, Sweet Cinnamon (Cassia), Lemon Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaves, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve.
Remove film using a sharp knife.
Decant into a microwaveable bowl and cover with microwaveable film.
Cat D 750W 4 mins
Cat E 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Cat E 1000W 3 mins

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat
Tray not suitable for microwave
Stir thoroughly after cooking. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins
Preheat oven.
Remove sleeve and pierce film.
Place on preheated baking tray.
After cooking remove film using a sharp knife.

Produce of

Made in the UK with assured prawns farmed in India and other ingredients from multiple countries

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.
  • May contain small pieces of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Cinnamon Kitchen,
  • 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2BJ.

Return to

  • Cinnamon Kitchen,
  • 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2BJ.
  • www.cinnamon-kitchen.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (200g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy kJ698kJ1396kJ8400kJ/
Energy kcal168kcal336kcal2000kcal
Fat13.8g27.6g70g
-of which saturates5.9g11.8g20g
Carbohydrate4.1g8.2g
of which sugars0.1g0.2g90g
Fibre1.5g3.0g
Protein6.2g12.4g
Salt1.23g2.45g6g
Serves 2---

Safety information

WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs. May contain small pieces of shell.

