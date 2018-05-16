Tesco Macaron Selection 24 pieces Serves 12

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), Butter (Milk), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel Salted Butter (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whole (Milk), Water, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Flavourings, Salt, Citric Acid.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice (1%), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Exhausted Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Flavourings.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Pistachio Nuts (1.5%), Maize Starch, Hazelnut, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavourings.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Raspberry (18%), Ground Almonds (15%), Pasteurised (Egg White), Reconstituted Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Carmine).