Tesco Macaron Selection 24 pieces Serves 12

£12.00
£4.55/100g

One macaron

Energy
216kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1960kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • Filled meringue confectionery made with almonds, with vanilla, pistachio, lemon, chocolate, salted caramel and raspberry flavours.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 132g e (264g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne macaron (11g)
Energy1960kJ / 469kcal216kJ / 52kcal
Fat24.1g2.7g
Saturates9.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate53.6g5.9g
Sugars52.6g5.8g
Fibre2.2g0.2g
Protein8.2g0.9g
Salt0.15g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), Butter (Milk), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel Salted Butter (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whole (Milk), Water, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Flavourings, Salt, Citric Acid.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice (1%), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Exhausted Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Flavourings.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Pistachio Nuts (1.5%), Maize Starch, Hazelnut, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavourings.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Raspberry (18%), Ground Almonds (15%), Pasteurised (Egg White), Reconstituted Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Carmine).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

