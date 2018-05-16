Tesco Macaron Selection 24 pieces Serves 12

One macaron
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1960kJ / 469kcal
Product Description
- Filled meringue confectionery made with almonds, with vanilla, pistachio, lemon, chocolate, salted caramel and raspberry flavours.
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2 x 132g e (264g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One macaron (11g)
|Energy
|1960kJ / 469kcal
|216kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.6g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|52.6g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), Butter (Milk), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel Salted Butter (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whole (Milk), Water, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Flavourings, Salt, Citric Acid.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice (1%), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (16%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Exhausted Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Flavourings.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Reconstituted Egg White, Water, Glucose Syrup, Pistachio Nuts (1.5%), Maize Starch, Hazelnut, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavourings.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Raspberry (18%), Ground Almonds (15%), Pasteurised (Egg White), Reconstituted Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Carmine).
