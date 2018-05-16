We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Modern Gourmet Candied Tea Bombs

This product is available for delivery or collection between 03/03/23 and 16/03/23.

£5.00
£43.10/kg

Product Description

  • MODERN GOURMET CANDIED TEA BOMBS
  • There is always time for a cup of teal! This chic set includes four candied tea bombs-gorgeous lobes filled with delicate floral and citrus flavours that will warm your heart and soothe your soul. Relax, sip and savour.
  • Pink Tea Bomb - Rose Flower, Ivory Team Bomb - Lemon Ginger
  • FSC - FSC®, FSC® A 000510, www.fsc.org
  • © 2022 The Modern Gourmet International
  • Pack size: 116G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • Step one
  • Place one bomb inside a tea cup
  • Step two
  • Pour 180ml of boiled water on top of the bomb
  • Step three
  • Stir well to dissolve & enjoy!

Warnings

  • Colour (*E129)
  • *May have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Mebourn,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Mebourn,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Mebourn,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.
  • Modern Gourmet Foods Europe Limited,
  • The Block Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

116g ℮

Safety information

Colour (*E129) *May have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, High-Maltose Syrup, Dried Rose Flower (5%), Black Tea (1.7%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E270), Colour (E129)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g
Energy (kJ)1573
(kcal)370
Fat (g)0
- of which Saturates (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)92.5
- of which Sugars (g)90.5
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)0

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, High-Maltose Syrup, Dried Lemon (3.3%), Dried Ginger (3.3%), Green Tea (1.6%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E270)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g
Energy (kJ)1547
(kcal)364
Fat (g)0
- of which Saturates (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)91.0
- of which Sugars (g)89.0
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)0
