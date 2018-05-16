New
Modern Gourmet Candied Tea Bombs
Product Description
- MODERN GOURMET CANDIED TEA BOMBS
- There is always time for a cup of teal! This chic set includes four candied tea bombs-gorgeous lobes filled with delicate floral and citrus flavours that will warm your heart and soothe your soul. Relax, sip and savour.
- Pink Tea Bomb - Rose Flower, Ivory Team Bomb - Lemon Ginger
- FSC - FSC®, FSC® A 000510, www.fsc.org
- © 2022 The Modern Gourmet International
- Pack size: 116G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- Step one
- Place one bomb inside a tea cup
- Step two
- Pour 180ml of boiled water on top of the bomb
- Step three
- Stir well to dissolve & enjoy!
Warnings
- Colour (*E129)
- *May have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Mebourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Net Contents
116g ℮
Safety information
Colour (*E129) *May have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, High-Maltose Syrup, Dried Rose Flower (5%), Black Tea (1.7%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E270), Colour (E129)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1573
|(kcal)
|370
|Fat (g)
|0
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|92.5
|- of which Sugars (g)
|90.5
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, High-Maltose Syrup, Dried Lemon (3.3%), Dried Ginger (3.3%), Green Tea (1.6%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E270)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1547
|(kcal)
|364
|Fat (g)
|0
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|91.0
|- of which Sugars (g)
|89.0
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
