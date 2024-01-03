We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cry Babies Loving Care Doll

CRY BABIES Loving Care Doll
Introducing the new Cry Babies Loving Care Dreamy from the Fantasy world.Dreamy comes with her personalised unicorn pyjamas and two accessories: Her favourite ice cream and a nappy. She also comes with an adorable dummy accessory.Dreamy has beautiful multi-colour hair, dazzling eyes and magical stars painted onto her face. As with all Cry Babies, she cries real tears when you press her head. Children will take care of their Cry Babies like real parents, encouraging imaginative role-play and offering long-lasting fun.
1x Loving Care Fantasy Doll, 1x Removable Pyjamas and 3 x AccessoriesChildren will love taking care of Cry Babies Dreamy like a grown up!Dreamy cries real tears!She wears her personalised changeable unicorn pyjamasCry Babies are the perfect interactive doll for fun imaginative play

