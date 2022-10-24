Ribena Sparkling Blackcurrant Zero Sugar 500Ml
each 250ml gives you
- Energy
- kJ
-
- kcal
- 0%of the reference intake
- Fat
- g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- g
- 0%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- No Added Sugar Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sweeteners
- [REQUIRED]
- [REQUIRED]
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains [00] servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA, UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|00/0
|0.0/0.0
|Carbohydrate, g
|0
|0
|of which sugars, g
|0
|0
|Salt, g
|0
|0
|Vitamin C, mg
|0
|0
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains naturally occurring sugars present in the fruit juice at approx. [0.0]g per [000]ml.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
