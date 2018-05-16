We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Mussel Shack Cooked Seafood Selection 240G

£3.50
£1.46/100g

Per 1/2 pack provides

Energy
508kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • A selection of defrosted, cooked mussel meats, seafood crab flavour bites of surimi consisting of minced white fish protein with added water and starch, and warm water cooked and peeled king prawns.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Ready to eat
  • Mussels, seafood bites and king prawns
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Mussels (Mytilus chilensis) (Mollusc) (40%), Surimi Bites (40%) [Surimi (Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) (Fish), Pacific Whiting (Merluccius productus) (Fish), Sugar), Egg White, Water, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring (contains Crustacean), Colour (Lycopene)], King Prawns (20%) [Prawn (Litopenaeus vannamei) (Crustacean), Salt]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. For use by date, see front of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date. Do not freeze

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

We recommend this product provides 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group:
  • 1 Pit Road,
  • Belgrave Street,
  • The Motherwell Food Park,
  • Bellshill,
  • Lanarkshire,

Return to

  • Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group:
  • 1 Pit Road,
  • Belgrave Street,
  • The Motherwell Food Park,
  • Bellshill,
  • Lanarkshire,
  • ML4 3NZ,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/2 pack (120g)
Energy kJ423kJ508kJ
Energy kcal100kcal120kcal
Fat0.9g1.1g
of which saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g11g
of which sugars1.7g2.0g
Fibre0.8g1.0g
Protein13.4g16.1g
Salt1.1g1.3g
We recommend this product provides 2 servings--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

