The Mussel Shack Cooked Seafood Selection 240G
Per 1/2 pack provides
- Energy
- 508kJ
-
- 120kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- A selection of defrosted, cooked mussel meats, seafood crab flavour bites of surimi consisting of minced white fish protein with added water and starch, and warm water cooked and peeled king prawns.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Ready to eat
- Mussels, seafood bites and king prawns
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Mussels (Mytilus chilensis) (Mollusc) (40%), Surimi Bites (40%) [Surimi (Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) (Fish), Pacific Whiting (Merluccius productus) (Fish), Sugar), Egg White, Water, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring (contains Crustacean), Colour (Lycopene)], King Prawns (20%) [Prawn (Litopenaeus vannamei) (Crustacean), Salt]
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. For use by date, see front of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date. Do not freeze
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
We recommend this product provides 2 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group:
- 1 Pit Road,
- Belgrave Street,
- The Motherwell Food Park,
- Bellshill,
- Lanarkshire,
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/2 pack (120g)
|Energy kJ
|423kJ
|508kJ
|Energy kcal
|100kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|11g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.4g
|16.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
