Product Description
- Johnnie Walker Perfect Serve Gift Set
- Discover recipes and ideas at the bar.com
- Crafted using whiskies from the Four Corners of Scotland, all the ingredients bring a Unique Flavour Profile, making the final whisky beautifully balanced. The mark of a truly great whisky is its versatility. The signature flavour notes of sweet, spice and smoke will shine through when mixed, stirred or shaken.
- So why not explore classic whisky cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Whisky Sour? Or keep things long and simple with a Johnnie and Lemonade?
- However you like your cocktail, whatever the occasion, there's a Johnnie Walker recipe for you.
- The Johnnie Walker name and associated logos are trademarks owned by Diageo Brands B.V., and are used under licence. Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Spring Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acidifier: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Glass
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- 16 Great Marlborough St.,
- London,
- W1F 7HS.
- Packed by:
Distributor address
Return to
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|185kJ
|-
|43kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Protein
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Salt
|0g
