Cauldron Vegan Lincolnshire Sausages 276G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook on the hob. Remove all packaging. Handle sausages with care and gently place them in the pan/baking tray/air fryer.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check product is piping hot before serving.



Hob

Instructions: 8 Minutes

Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.



Other

Instructions: Air Fryer:

Preheat air fryer to 180°C. Brush 2 sausages with oil and place in air fryer in a single layer. Cook for 7 minutes, turning halfway.



Oven cook

Instructions: 15 Minutes

Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf, turn halfway through cooking.

