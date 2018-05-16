New
Cauldron Vegan Lincolnshire Sausages 276G
Product Description
- Lincolnshire sausages made from rehydrated soya protein with a herb & pepper seasoning
- Eat better for our planet
- Carbon neutral, ClimatePartner 16294-2106-1001
- Seasoned with sage and parsley
- High in protein
- Low in saturated fats
- Sustainable soya
- Suitable for Vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 276G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Reconstituted Soya Protein (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion (Onion, Sunflower Oil), Soya Protein Concentrate, Lincolnshire Seasoning (4%) [Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Fructose, Sage, White Pepper, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Parsley, Carrot Powder, Dried Leek, Sage Extract, Nutmeg Extract], Potato Starch, Bread Crumb (Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose), Pea Fibre, Parsley (1.7%), Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Natural Flavouring, Sage (0.2%), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Potato Maltodextrin, Maize Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Filled into plant-based casing
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by date shown on front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for home freezing as product has previously been frozen.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook on the hob. Remove all packaging. Handle sausages with care and gently place them in the pan/baking tray/air fryer.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 8 Minutes
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
Other
Instructions: Air Fryer:
Preheat air fryer to 180°C. Brush 2 sausages with oil and place in air fryer in a single layer. Cook for 7 minutes, turning halfway.
Oven cook
Instructions: 15 Minutes
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf, turn halfway through cooking.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- Cauldron Consumer Care,
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Tel: 03457 413666.
- Or visit our website at the address shown.
Net Contents
276g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as hob cooked) Per 100g
|(as hob cooked) Per 2 sausages (86g)
|Energy
|837kJ
|720kJ
|-
|202kcal
|173kcal
|Fat
|13g
|11g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|7.1g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|6.1g
|Protein
|10g
|8.7g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Serves 3
|-
|-
