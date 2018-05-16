New
Grow Your Own Daisies Gift Set
Product Description
- GROW YOUR OWN DAISIES GIFT SET
- Everything you need to grow your daisies at home. These white flowers add an elegant touch to any garden and our planter allows you to bring them indoors. With a daisy scented candle, sit back and relax while you watch the daisies grow.
Information
Ingredients
Ethanone, 1-(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-Octahydro-2, 3, 8, 8-Tetramethyl-2-Naphthalenyl), Cyclo Penta Decanolide, 3-Methyl-4-(2, 6, 6-Trimethyl-2-Cyclohexen-1-Yl)-3-Buten-2-One, Ethyl Linalool
Preparation and Usage
- Sow instructions
- 1. Fill flower pot with soil.
- 2. Plant seeds 2-3cm deep and ensure they are fully covered.
- 3. Water well and keep the soil slightly moist.
- Germination should occur within 2 weeks.
- Plant pot
- Wipe clean only.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Warnings
- WARNING: May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of contents to hazardous or special waste collection point.
- NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED.
- Burn candle out of reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between burning candles. Never burn on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught. Do not place candles near a source of heat. Place candles in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish flame before it reaches the base. Always use a candle holder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and other debris to avoid flaring. Do not move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.
Name and address
Packed by:
Beams International Ltd.,
ME8 7EG,
UK.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Safety information
- Irritant
