Tesco Bacon, Cheese & Chilli Naans Serves 6

One naan
- Energy
- 1432kJ
-
- 340kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.9g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.0g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.69g
- 28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 262kcal
Product Description
- 6 Naan breads filled with smoked bacon, smoky roast red pepper and chilli sauce and full fat soft cheese.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Ideal for Brunch Soft naans with smoked bacon and cream cheese with a red pepper & chilli sauce
- Pack size: 780G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Bacon (20%) [Pork, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tomato Paste, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Roasted Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast, Olive Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Onion, Lemon Juice, Nigella Seed, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Ancho Chilli, Red Chilli, Coriander, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Lemon Zest, White Wine Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Dried Chilli.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. For best results follow heating instructions below.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
780g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One naan (130g)
|Energy
|1101kJ / 262kcal
|1432kJ / 340kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|34.2g
|44.5g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.5g
|Protein
|11.4g
|14.8g
|Salt
|1.30g
|1.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
