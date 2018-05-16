We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bacon, Cheese & Chilli Naans Serves 6

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Bacon, Cheese & Chilli Naans Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£14.00
£1.80/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

One naan

Energy
1432kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.69g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Naan breads filled with smoked bacon, smoky roast red pepper and chilli sauce and full fat soft cheese.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • Ideal for Brunch Soft naans with smoked bacon and cream cheese with a red pepper & chilli sauce
  • Pack size: 780G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Bacon (20%) [Pork, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tomato Paste, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Roasted Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast, Olive Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Onion, Lemon Juice, Nigella Seed, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Ancho Chilli, Red Chilli, Coriander, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Lemon Zest, White Wine Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Dried Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. For best results follow heating instructions below.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

780g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan (130g)
Energy1101kJ / 262kcal1432kJ / 340kcal
Fat8.4g10.9g
Saturates2.9g3.8g
Carbohydrate34.2g44.5g
Sugars5.4g7.0g
Fibre1.9g2.5g
Protein11.4g14.8g
Salt1.30g1.69g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
View all Festive Food to Order Brunch

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here