Tesco Finest Moroccan Style Lamb Tagine Plus Couscous 400G

£4.00
£10.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2058kJ
489kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.1g

low

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.39g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated lamb in a sweetened and spiced tomato sauce with apricots and chickpeas and herb and citrus couscous.
  • The lamb is marinated in a blend of spices that gives this dish its richly authentic fragrance. We slow cook the lamb in a mix of cumin and paprika and combine with honey for a sweet and smoky dish that goes perfectly with citrus couscous.
  • Meltingly tender marinated lamb. Slow cooked with aromatic spices, combined with honey and served with citrus couscous.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Lamb (20%) [Lamb, Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Salt], Couscous [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Red Onion, Onion, Tomato Juice, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Dried Apricot, Tomato Purée, Honey, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Lamb Extract, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Parsley, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Paprika Flakes, Orange Zest, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot], Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 8 mins 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (358g**)
Energy575kJ / 137kcal2058kJ / 489kcal
Fat3.3g11.8g
Saturates0.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate18.6g66.6g
Sugars4.5g16.1g
Fibre2.2g7.9g
Protein7.0g25.1g
Salt0.39g1.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 358g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
