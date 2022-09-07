Tesco Finest Moroccan Style Lamb Tagine Plus Couscous 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 2058kJ
-
- 489kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.8g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.39g
- 23%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated lamb in a sweetened and spiced tomato sauce with apricots and chickpeas and herb and citrus couscous.
- The lamb is marinated in a blend of spices that gives this dish its richly authentic fragrance. We slow cook the lamb in a mix of cumin and paprika and combine with honey for a sweet and smoky dish that goes perfectly with citrus couscous.
- Meltingly tender marinated lamb. Slow cooked with aromatic spices, combined with honey and served with citrus couscous.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Lamb (20%) [Lamb, Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Salt], Couscous [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Red Onion, Onion, Tomato Juice, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Dried Apricot, Tomato Purée, Honey, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Lamb Extract, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Parsley, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Paprika Flakes, Orange Zest, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot], Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 8 mins 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Produce of
Made using British and New Zealand lamb.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (358g**)
|Energy
|575kJ / 137kcal
|2058kJ / 489kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|66.6g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|7.9g
|Protein
|7.0g
|25.1g
|Salt
|0.39g
|1.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 358g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
