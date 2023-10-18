KLIKBOT Galaxy Pack Assortment

New from StikBot - this new set includes one Hero, one Villain and one Guardian in new exclusive colours, including accessories. Perfect for KLIKBOT collectors. KlikBots have to protect the Nebulus stone from the evil Modulus and his minions. What happens next is up to you! Join the battle and create action packed stop-motion videos with KlikBot.

KLIKBOTs are highly collectable! Great as a fun fidget toy or to spark your imagination. Kids will love to add KLIKBOT into their pretend play or create amazing stop-motion movies with the free StikBot Studio mobile app. Easy-to-use app helps you create a professional movie, with built-in music and sound effects. Available for iPhone or Android. You create. You animate. You SHARE. Subscribe to StikBot Central on YouTube for updated daily content including fan-made movies and thrilling KLIKBOT shows.

Lower age limit

6 Years