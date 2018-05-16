We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Sticky Toffee Pudding Slices 5 Pack

Mr Kipling Sticky Toffee Pudding Slices 5 Pack
£1.50
£0.30/each

Per slice (27g)

Energy
413kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ

Product Description

  • Toffee Flavour Sponge Baked with Dates (4%), Sandwiching a Toffee Flavour Filling (18%), Finished with a Brown Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • A heavenly toffee sponge with a gooey toffee flavour filling
  • 30% Less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar cake slices
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • MR Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • 99 Calories
  • Deliciously Good
  • Deliciously better for you
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Sweetener (Maltitol), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Diced Dates, Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Calcium Carbonate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING - Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Sticky Toffee Pudding Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • @ visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost premier foods consumer relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

5 x Pudding Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (27g)
Energy1484kJ413kJ
-354kcal98kcal
Fat12.4g3.4g
of which Saturates1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate53.6g14.9g
of which Sugars21.7g6.0g
Fibre6.8g1.9g
Protein3.5g1.0g
Salt0.33g0.09g
This pack contains 5 portions--

Safety information

WARNING - Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

