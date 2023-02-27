We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Me To You Bear Hugs Mug Melt

£3.00

This product is available for delivery or collection between 03/03/23 and 16/03/23.

Makes a delicious hot chocolate drink.
Make a delicious hot chocolate drink with this adorable bear shaped mug melt. Add the chocolate mug melt to a large mug and pour over hot milk to reveal the marshmallow surprise hidden within.

Preparation and Usage

Allergy Advice: Contains Milk and Soya. May also contain traces of tree nuts and cereals containing gluten. Serving Instructions: To make your delicious hot chocolate drink, place the chocolate bear into a large mug. Add approximately 150ml to 175ml of hot milk and stir until all of the chocolate has melted.Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

