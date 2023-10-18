We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Spidey Green Goblins Lighthouse 10790

No ratings yet
Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

This LEGO Spidey and His Amazing Friends building toy sends kids on an exciting island adventure to discover treasure and traps with team SpideyFeatures a lighthouse with a pumpkin-shaped roof, cave jail, railway, pirate shipwreck and a small island with a palm tree for kids to exploreIncludes Miles Morales, Ghost, Sandman and Green Goblin LEGO Marvel minifigures, plus coins, jet ski and web accessories to aid the actionKids can role-play good vs evil adventures as Spin and Ghosty take on Sandman and Green Goblin as the villains try to steal the pirate's treasureWhen they defeat their enemies, children put the villains into the island's cave jail and get ready for their next super hero mission at sea From the underground cave to the pumpkin at the top of the lighthouse, LEGO Marvel Team Spidey at Green Goblin's Lighthouse (10790) building toy is filled with action designed especially for kids aged 4 plus years old.The Spidey and His Amazing Friends building toy for preschool kids includes 4 minifigures – Miles Morales, Ghosty, Sandman and Green Goblin – plus a buildable pirate shipwreck, a railway to transport stolen treasure, a cave that doubles as a jail, the lighthouse headquarters of Green Goblin and numerous accessories. A Starter Brick wall element gives youngsters the confidence to build and reconfigure the set. Simple instructions are provided in the form of a colourful picture-story guide and, for added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their model as they build.4+ sets are the perfect way for adults to share the building fun with youngsters, whether they are seasoned LEGO fans or experiencing LEGO bricks for the first time. This Spider-Man building toy makes a great birthday gift idea for preschool kids and young super heroes aged 4+ years old.The lighthouse measures over 22 cm (8.5 in.) high, 31 cm (12 in.) wide and 21 cm (8.5 in.) deep.Contains 149 Pieces.
7,6 x 22,2 x 26,2

