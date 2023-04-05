Pieminster Classic Gravy 250Ml
Product Description
- Classic plant-based gravy
- Our Classic Gravy is rich, full-bodied and ready to heat and serve, making it the ideal accompaniment to your favourite comfort food, from classic Sunday Roasts to quick mid-week dinners. Its fantastic flavour and velvety consistency come from nearly 20 years of gravy-making know-how. Delicious, indulgent and also versatile, simply add to casseroles and stews or pour over Pieminister pies, your classic bangers and mash, or chips. What's more, it also happens to be plant-based and gluten-free.
- Pieminister is a Bristol-based family business known for making award-winning pies. With a growing number of plant-based recipes alongside free-range and predominantly grass-fed British meat pies, the ingredients are sourced for their sustainability credentials as well as their excellent quality. Pieminister is a B Corp has drawn up a series of ambitious goals to hit by 2025, covering animal and ecological welfare, climate change and waste, and human welfare & wellbeing. www.pieminister.co.uk/sustainability
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428
- A Rich Gravy, Perfect for Pies
- We're a B Corp!
- Suitable for vegans
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Concentrated Gravy Paste (7%) (Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Vegetable Oil, (Rapeseed Oil and Sunflower Oil in variable proportions), Water, Onion Extract, Toasted Onion Powder, Maize Starch, Tomato Puree, Gluten-Free Barley Malt Extract, Onion Concentrate, Natural Caramel, Kelp Powder, Ground Pimento, Ground Black Pepper), Modified Maize Starch, Red Currant Jam (Sugar, Redcurrant Juice Concentrate, Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring), Vegetable Oil, (Rapeseed Oil and Sunflower Oil in variable proportions), Balsamic Vinegar, Gluten-free Barley Malt Extract, Onion
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeAfter opening, refrigerate and use within 2 days For best before date, see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in a pan until piping hot.
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- "Shake" it up!
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Pieminister Ltd.,
- 24 Stokes Croft,
- Bristol,
- BS1 3PR.
Return to
- hello@pieminister.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy (kj)
|234
|Energy (kcal)
|56
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.66g
