Tesco
Lego Dots Hedwig Pencil Holder 41809

LEGO DOTS Hedwig Pencil Holder 41809
LEGO DOTS Harry Potter craft set for kids aged 6+ features a Hedwig the owl-shaped pencil holder, plus a note holder and lots of tilesThe owl-shaped pencil pot desk organiser features movable wings on the front while the note holder is inspired by the famous Hogwarts letterKids can design the set with the included colourful tiles; decorating Hedwig with a Hogwarts scarf, a magical pattern or however they please!Unleash kids' creative magic - children can personalise the Harry Potter accessories to suit their room, mood and redesign it at any time!This useful LEGO DOTS Harry Potter toy crafts set is great as a gift or treat to inspire creative play, or for making back-to-school fun Know an animal lover or Harry Potter fan who’s into art and design? They can explore their passions with this useful, fun LEGO DOTS Hedwig Pencil Holder (41809) toy crafts set for kids aged 6+ years old.This Harry Potter-themed desk accessories set is a great gift for everyday play, as kids bedroom accessories or heading back to school supplies, and features a pencil pot with an owl-shaped front and movable wings, a letter-shaped note holder and lots of LEGO DOTS tiles. Assembly is easy with help from the included leaflet. The holders’ exteriors offer lots of space for kids to design and add their favourite patterns and personalise the items to suit their room, passion or mood. The kit includes design inspiration too, just in case!DOTS crafts sets for kids introduce little ones to the joy of LEGO play and experimentation as they create different wearable items and kids' bedroom accessories. Anything goes with this useful and fun pencil pot and photo/message stand because the magic and control lie in a child’s imagination. Kids simply open the box and join in the imaginative fun as they create personalised desk organiser.The pencil holder, with wings open, measures over 11 cm (4.5 in.) high, 14 cm (5.5 in.) wide and 5 cm (2 in.) deep.Contains 518 Pieces.
6,1 x 19,1 x 26,2

View all LEGO

