New
Aero Milk & White Mini Eggs 70G
Each 8 eggs contain
- Energy
- 536kJ
-
- 128kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.1g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.2g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14.9g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ
Product Description
- An aerated vanilla flavour centre with a half milk chocolate, half white shell.
- AERO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- Enjoy the Mini Eggs version of your favourite Aero chocolate this Easter. A half milk chocolate, half white shell, filled with a delicious aerated vanilla flavoured centre for the mini treats this year. Aero is well-known for it's unique bubbly texture so we wanted to keep this favourite within our Mini Eggs to ensure you receive the same great treats at Easter.
- With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.
- In 1935, Rowntree’s launched AERO Mint into the UK, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. During the First and Second World Wars, Rowntree’s was unable to produce pure milk chocolate bars due to the rationing of milk, and so the production of AERO came to a temporary halt. However, AERO was re-introduced in 1950 and first featured on TV in 1955, with the caption ‘The milk chocolate that’s different’.
- As AERO continued to thrive, new flavour variations and chocolate formats were launched, including AERO Lime, AERO Coffee, AERO Caramel, and most famously AERO Bubbles in 2005. AERO’s biggest launch of recent history is AERO Mousse – bubbly milk chocolate topped with a velvety layer of mousse, all wrapped up in a smooth chocolate shell.
- With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.
- If you want a bigger treat this Easter, why not try out Aero Peppermint Mint Chocolate Large Easter Egg?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Delicious aerated vanilla flavoured mini eggs with a half milk and half white chocolate shell
- Made with Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Coconut, Rapeseed), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know your servings
- 8 eggs = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 3 servings
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- UK 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- www.aerochocolate.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8 eggs
|Reference intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2239kJ
|536kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|536kcal
|128kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|29.6g
|7.1g
|70g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|17.7g
|4.2g
|20g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|15.0g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|62.0g
|14.9g
|90g
|17%
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.05g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.