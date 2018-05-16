Product Description
- MODERN GOURMET Avocado Toast Seasoning Set
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Use the tool to peel and pit avocados like a pro. Choose your favourite avocado seasoning and follow the easy recipe below to create a tasty snack or brunch staple!
- You Will Need:
- 1 Slice of your favourite bread, toasted
- 1 Medium avocado
- Directions:
- - Remove pit, peel & slice avocado using avocado tool.
- - Mash sliced avocado with a fork in a bowl and spread on top of the toasted bread.
- - Sprinkle with choice of seasoning to taste or get creative by mixing and matching.
- Care Instructions for Avocado Tool: Wash thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only. Not dishwasher safe and not microwave safe.
Warnings
- Warning: contains functional sharp cutting edge. Children require adult supervision at all times during use.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- Warning: Chilli is an irritant, avoid contact with eyes. Please wash your hands thoroughly after using.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Mebourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Net Contents
142g ℮
Ingredients
Garlic Flakes (50%), Onion Flakes (50%)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1650
|(kcal)
|390
|Fat (g)
|0.9
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|75.9
|- of which Sugars (g)
|4.5
|Fibre (g)
|12.1
|Protein (g)
|13.5
|Salt (g)
|0.17
Ingredients
Sea Salt Flakes, Jalapeno Pepper Flakes (10%), Dried Minced Garlic, Dried Minced Onion, Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|680
|(kcal)
|163
|Fat (g)
|7.6
|- of which Saturates (g)
|1.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|16.6
|- of which Sugars (g)
|1.3
|Fibre (g)
|3.9
|Protein (g)
|5.0
|Salt (g)
|56.96
Ingredients
Sea Salt Flakes, Sesame Seeds, Dried Minced Garlic, Dried Minced Onion, Black Sesame Seeds
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|856
|(kcal)
|205
|Fat (g)
|10.1
|- of which Saturates (g)
|1.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19.9
|- of which Sugars (g)
|1.0
|Fibre (g)
|4.8
|Protein (g)
|6.2
|Salt (g)
|57.9
Ingredients
Garlic Flakes (40%), Lime Flavour Salt 34.6% (Salt, Parsley Flakes, Flavouring), Onion Flakes (19%), Oregano Flakes (2.5%), Chilli Flakes (2.3%), Cumin Powder
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1100
|(kcal)
|260
|Fat (g)
|1.3
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|48.4
|- of which Sugars (g)
|2.7
|Fibre (g)
|8.6
|Protein (g)
|9.4
|Salt (g)
|32.4
