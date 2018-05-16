New
Hershey's Cookies N' Creme Hollow Egg & Bars 232G
Product Description
- Cookies 'n' Creme Hollow Egg - White Chocolate Flavour Candy (88%) with Cookies (12%) Cookies 'n' Creme Bar - White Chocolate Flavour Candy (81%) with Cookies (19%)
- Smooth white creme egg infused with crunchy dark cookie pieces and 3 Hershey's cookies 'n' creme bars inside
- Contains: 1 x egg x 3 Bars
- Pack size: 232G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Hollow egg produced in the UK from imported ingredients. Candy bars produced in Malaysia
Recycling info
Name and address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Please send comments within the UK to
- Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
232g ℮
