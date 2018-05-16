We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Hershey's Cookies N' Creme Hollow Egg & Bars 232G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hershey's Cookies N' Creme Hollow Egg & Bars 232G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£5.00
£NaN/null

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Cookies 'n' Creme Hollow Egg - White Chocolate Flavour Candy (88%) with Cookies (12%) Cookies 'n' Creme Bar - White Chocolate Flavour Candy (81%) with Cookies (19%)
  • Smooth white creme egg infused with crunchy dark cookie pieces and 3 Hershey's cookies 'n' creme bars inside
  • Contains: 1 x egg x 3 Bars
  • Pack size: 232G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Hollow egg produced in the UK from imported ingredients. Candy bars produced in Malaysia

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please send comments within the UK to
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

232g ℮

  • Cookies 'n' Creme Hollow Egg 112g
  • Cookies 'n' Creme Bar 40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel & Sunflower in varying proportions), Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Lactose (Milk), Wheat Flour, Alkalised Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agent (E500ii), Cocoa Mass, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2251kJ / 538kcal
Fat30g
of which saturates18g
Carbohydrate62g
of which sugars49g
Protein5.3g
Salt0.29g

  • Cookies 'n' Creme Hollow Egg 112g
  • Cookies 'n' Creme Bar 40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Palm Kernel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Wheat Flour, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E500ii), Cocoa Mass, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2185kJ / 522kcal
Fat26g
of which saturates16g
Carbohydrate65g
of which sugars48.2g
Protein5.5g
Salt0.34g
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here