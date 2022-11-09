We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Heat & Enjoy East Asian Style Selection 204G

Heat & Enjoy East Asian Style Selection 204G
£2.50
£12.26/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
568kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1158kJ / 277kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Vegetable wontons: Seasoned mixed vegetables in pastry. 4 Vegetable spring rolls: Mixed vegetables with ginger and garlic wrapped in pastry. 4 Prawn toasts: Chopped prawn and water chestnuts on white bread topped with sesame seeds.
  • A selection of East Asian Style classics; Vegetable Wontons, Spring Rolls and Prawn Toast
  • Pack size: 204G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16 mins Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

204g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (49g**)
Energy1158kJ / 277kcal568kJ / 136kcal
Fat15.0g7.4g
Saturates1.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate27.1g13.3g
Sugars3.2g1.6g
Fibre2.1g1.0g
Protein7.4g3.6g
Salt0.78g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 204g typically weighs 196g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

One prawn toast

Energy
216kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1437kJ / 346kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (32%), White Bread [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Dried Egg White, Sesame Oil, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn toast (15g)
Energy1437kJ / 346kcal216kJ / 52kcal
Fat24.6g3.7g
Saturates2.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate18.2g2.7g
Sugars1.5g0.2g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein12.0g1.8g
Salt1.08g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One vegetable spring roll

Energy
179kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ / 252kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper (10%), Rice Flour, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Bean Sprouts, Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Salt, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat, Rice Starch, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, White Pepper, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable spring roll (17g**)
Energy1053kJ / 252kcal179kJ / 43kcal
Fat12.6g2.1g
Saturates1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate29.2g5.0g
Sugars4.0g0.7g
Fibre2.0g0.3g
Protein4.4g0.7g
Salt0.64g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One vegetable wonton

Energy
173kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018kJ / 242kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Red Pepper (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Rice Flour, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Gluten, Wheat, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Rice Starch, Cane Molasses, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable wonton (17g**)
Energy1018kJ / 242kcal173kJ / 41kcal
Fat9.0g1.5g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate32.7g5.6g
Sugars4.0g0.7g
Fibre2.5g0.4g
Protein6.4g1.1g
Salt0.66g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
