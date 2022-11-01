The Tofoo Co. Bbq Tofu Popcorn 280G
Per 1/4 pack
- Energy
- 777kJ
-
- 186kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.4g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.67g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ
Product Description
- Diced pasteurised tofu coated in a BBQ crumb, lightly fried in rapeseed oil.
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- Our delicious Tofu Popcorn is so irresistibly morish you could eat them until you pop!
- So pop them on your shopping list. Pop them in your basket. Pop them in the oven. Pop them in a dip, in a wrap or on a plate with chips and beans. Then pop them in your mouth.
- Our bean guarantee
- Sustainable, 100% organic, GM free
- Too good to be 'fu
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because it's not like other tofu.
- Handmade in Yorkshire to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
- Tofu popcorn in a brilliantly BBQ crispy crumb
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Tofu (50%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), BBQ Breadcrumb (33%) (Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Yeast, Salt), Sugar, Spices (Smoked Paprika Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder), Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Paprika, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store frozen at -18°C or below. Keep frozen. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 12 Minutes
Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and place the Tofu Popcorn on a baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven and bake, turning halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure tofu is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- Mercer Street Lower,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 DH60,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per 70g 1/4 Pack
|Energy
|1110kJ
|777kJ
|-
|266kcal
|186kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|10.4g
|- of which saturates
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.3g
|12.1g
|- of which sugars
|4.2g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|3.3g
|Protein
|13.4g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.67g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.