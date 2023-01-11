Ginsters Cauliflower Cheese Slice 170G
Slice contains
- Energy
- 1899kJ
-
- 456kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 29.4g
- 42%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 15.6g
- 78%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.15g
- 19%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1117kJ/268kcal
Product Description
- Cauliflower florets in a creamy sauce made with west country mature cheddar cheese, red cheddar cheese, onion and garlic with a hint of mustard wrapped in light puff pastry, topped with a mature cheddar and black onion seed crumb.
- Try our winter Limited Edition Cauliflower Cheese slice, it’s a taste of the season. Only available until the 10th April, so grab a slice while you can.
- Made with Cauliflower florets in a creamy sauce made with West Country mature Cheddar cheese, red Cheddar cheese, onion and garlic with a hint of mustard wrapped in light puff pastry, topped with a mature Cheddar and black onion seed crumb.
- -We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
- -We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives)
- -Suitable for home freezing
- - Can be eaten hot or cold
- - At its best when it’s hot, oven bake and serve hot, it only takes 20-25 minutes in the oven
- - Perfect for quick easy lunches and on-the-go
- Fancy trying something different? Have a look at our Vegan Creamy garlic mushroom slice or our Award winning mac and cheese bake. We have a lot of products to help warm you up this winter.
- A taste of the seasons
- Ready to Eat or Oven Bake 20-25 Mins
- No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cauliflower Florets (21%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, West Country Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Milk, Red Cheddar (Milk) (Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (2.5%), Egg, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar (Milk), Rice Flour, Salt, Gram Flour, White Pepper, Black Onion Seeds, Smoked Sea Salt, Mustard, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Nutmeg, Dextrose
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
For best results oven bake.
Remove all packaging.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 30-35 mins.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British cheese
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Return to
- We're here to help
- www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
- Tel: 01579 386333
- www.ginsters.co.uk
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
- V94 K5R6.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1117kJ/268kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.68g
