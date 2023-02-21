Kopparberg Premium Cider Spiced Blackberry 500Ml
Product Description
- Apple cider with a taste of blackberry and cinnamon.
- Apple Cider with a Taste of Blackberry & a Touch of Warming Cinnamon
- Serve warm or cold
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before, see front label.
Preparation and Usage
- Hot serve instructions: Gently turn the bottle upside down and back before opening to ensure the taste of cinnamon moves fully through the cider. Carefully pour the cider into a pan and gently heat until warm. Do not boil. Serve in a glass with a handle or cup, sit back and enjoy. Skål! (Cheers!)
Name and address
- Cider of Sweden Ltd.,
- T/A Kopparberg UK,
- 1 Aire Street,
- Leeds,
- LS1 4PR.
Return to
- Cider of Sweden Ltd.,
- T/A Kopparberg UK,
- 1 Aire Street,
- Leeds,
- LS1 4PR.
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml:
|Energy
|231 kJ/55 kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.